What’s happening in the second week of the Cop26 climate talks
Published
As the international Cop26 talks enter their second week, political negotiations on driving climate action take centre stage.Full Article
Published
As the international Cop26 talks enter their second week, political negotiations on driving climate action take centre stage.Full Article
Ministers are arriving for the business end of the two weeks of negotiations
Watch VideoThe House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved..