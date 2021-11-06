Daniel Farke sacked by Norwich City despite first league win of season
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is fired hours after their first win of the Premier League season.Full Article
Gilmour was left out yet again as Norwich beat Brentford - but Farke has been sacked in the hours that followed.
A managerial shock here as German Farke loses his job despite overseeing his side's first win as Norwich beat Brentford earlier..