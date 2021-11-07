Siya Kolisi leads the tributes as Ellis Jenkins shines on Wales comeback
Published
World Cup-winning South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has led the tributes to Ellis Jenkins after the Wales flanker’s memorable Test match return.Full Article
Published
World Cup-winning South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has led the tributes to Ellis Jenkins after the Wales flanker’s memorable Test match return.Full Article
Ellis Jenkins' comeback from a horrendous knee injury to return to the Wales jersey has seriously impressed a lot of people