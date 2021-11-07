Irish Environment Minister’s trip to Cop26 back on after negative Covid test
Published
A planned trip to Cop26 by Ireland’s Environment Minister is back on after a negative Covid-19 test.Full Article
Published
A planned trip to Cop26 by Ireland’s Environment Minister is back on after a negative Covid-19 test.Full Article
Ireland’s Environment Minister has cancelled a planned trip to Cop26 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Watch VideoWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild..