Ewan Ashman’s debut try helps Scotland stun in-form Australia at Murrayfield
Ewan Ashman scored a debut try as Scotland thrilled a capacity Murrayfield crowd by edging out Australia 15-13 in a riveting autumn Test.
It's a third victory over the Wallabies in a row for Gregor Townsend's men as they continue their solid start.