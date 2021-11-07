West Ham ban two fans over anti-Semitic song on plane
West Ham have confirmed they have banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.Full Article
West Ham have condemned a disturbing song circulated around social media, with supporters chanting at a Jewish man aboard a flight..
West Ham United fans have been filmed singing an anti-Semitic Tottenham song to a Jewish man while on a flight to their Europa..