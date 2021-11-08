China’s first female spacewalker conducts six-hour task outside station
Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country’s space station.Full Article
BEIJING (AP) — Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the..