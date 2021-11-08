Greta Thunberg returns home after leading march in Glasgow during Cop26
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has returned to Sweden after a week in Glasgow for the UN climate summit.Full Article
Thousands of young people take to the streets in Glasgow as COP26 marks Youth and Public Empowerment Day. Follow our live updates..
Thousands have gathered in Kelvingrove Park in the west end of the city, where the march begins to George Square.