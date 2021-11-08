Naga hit out at Mark Labbett after a crushing £111k defeat in a celebrity edition this weekend.Full Article
Naga Munchetty hits out at ITV The Chase star as Bradley Walsh supports her
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ITV The Chase contestant mortified by embarrassing comment to Bradley Walsh
Former ITV Coronation Street star Bradders was back in the studio introducing four new contestants.
Tamworth Herald
ITV The Chase's Bradley Walsh takes brutal swipe at Mark Labbett as contestant supports him
Bradley, the ex ITV Coronation Street star who also featured in BBC One's Doctor Who and is currently in ITV The Larkins, actually..
Tamworth Herald