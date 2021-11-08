Brexit trade deal in danger of unravelling if UK triggers Article 16, SDLP warns
Published
The Brexit trade deal will be at risk of unravelling if the UK moves to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol, the SDLP leader has warned.Full Article
Published
The Brexit trade deal will be at risk of unravelling if the UK moves to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol, the SDLP leader has warned.Full Article
Brussels could impose tariffs on UK imports or even tear up the EU-UK Brexit trade deal altogether.