The UK has recorded another 32,322 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, according to government figures.Full Article
UK reports another 32,322 COVID cases and 57 deaths
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Scottish Government confirms NO Covid deaths in Tayside for third day running
Daily Record
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 149 new cases were recorded overnight in the region.
Advertisement
More coverage
Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Monday
CBC.ca
Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted..