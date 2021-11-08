Needle spiking ‘should be treated with same urgency as terrorism’
Spiking with needles in nightclubs should be treated with the same urgency as terrorism, a parliamentary debate has heard.Full Article
The issue was debated in Parliament after a petition was submitted to make searches in clubs a law
