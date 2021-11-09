Petition to bar James Corden from Wicked film hits 50,000
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Petition to bar James Corden from Wicked film passes 50,000 signatures
A petition to block James Corden from starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked has passed..
Belfast Telegraph
Legions Of 'Wicked' Fans Demand James Corden Be Kept Out Of Upcoming Movie
A petition stating that the "Late Late Show" host should "in no way shape or form" be a part of the forthcoming film has drawn more..
Huffington Post