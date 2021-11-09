Shoppers are buying Christmas gifts earlier than usual because of worries about supply chain problems, new figures suggest.Full Article
Shoppers bringing forward Christmas purchases due to supply chain worries - poll
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Walmart Exceeds Earnings Expectations as Inflation Heats Up
Walmart Exceeds
Earnings Expectations , as Inflation Heats Up.
Walmart analysts point to increased grocery traffic in..
Wibbitz Top Stories
The best Black Friday deals for 2021, all in one place
*UPDATE: Nov. 12, 2021, 12:30 p.m. EST *We've rounded up all of the best early Black Friday deals as of Nov. 12 — here are our..
Mashable