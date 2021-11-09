Government set to announce mandatory Covid-19 jabs for NHS staff
The Government is expected to announce mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for frontline NHS staff in England, with a deadline of next spring for both doses.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for frontline NHS workers and social care staff in..
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that Covid vaccines could become mandatory for all NHS staff.
