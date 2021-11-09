PM to return to climate summit as negotiations enter final days
Published
Boris Johnson is returning to the Cop26 climate summit as countries prepare to scrutinise a first draft of the deal that could be agreed at Glasgow.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson is returning to the Cop26 climate summit as countries prepare to scrutinise a first draft of the deal that could be agreed at Glasgow.Full Article
Negotiators at the UN climate summit in Glasgow were locking horns on Friday for what is scheduled to be the final day of..
Glasgow (AFP) Nov 11, 2021
China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action..