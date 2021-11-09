Two more T20s added to England’s tour of Pakistan next year
Published
England will play two extra Twenty20s on next year’s tour of Pakistan, with chief executive Tom Harrison agreeing the extension on a bridge building trip to Lahore.Full Article
Published
England will play two extra Twenty20s on next year’s tour of Pakistan, with chief executive Tom Harrison agreeing the extension on a bridge building trip to Lahore.Full Article
If you're hoping to hear Adele belt out some "Hello" lyrics and put them through the *Alvin and the Chipmunks* simulator on her..