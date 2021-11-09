Following a Tory sleaze scandal, attention is turning to MPs who have lucrative second jobs and how it impacts their Parliamentary duties.Full Article
Which MPs earn the most from second jobs?
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Here's how much Birmingham and Solihull MPs get paid from having second jobs
Tamworth Herald
Birmingham MP Andrew Mitchell gets at least £182,600-a-year, on top of his £81,932 MP's salary
Which MPs are set to earn the most from second jobs in 2021?
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Govt: No ban on MPs second jobs despite standards concerns
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan says she would "not want to see a ban on second jobs" for MPs because of the..
ODN
Caroline Lucas and Tim Stanley on MP working hours and second jobs
Caroline Lucas rejects the idea that MPs have time to take on second jobs on top of their constituency workload.
BBC News