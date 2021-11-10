Susanna and Rob Rinder are great close friends and hosted the show today together having previously been on Celebrity Gogglebox together.Full Article
Susanna Reid floored by Judge Rinder's transformation on ITV Good Morning Britain
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Susanna Reid makes honest admission on ITV Good Morning Britain as Judge Rob Rinder supports her
Tamworth Herald
The presenter has shared her honest weight gain while discussing a song with Rob Rinder, the ITV judge, on Wednesday.