Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker and Sports Journalist, AJ Wood review Brighton and Hove Albion’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. They discuss issues with the Albion and what they need to do to improve in the next fixture against Aston Villa. They also touch on Paul Barber’s comments on...read



The post The Footie Show – Mark and AJ – Newcastle United Review and Aston Villa Look Ahead appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.