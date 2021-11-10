Paris St Germain’s Aminata Diallo arrested following alleged attack on team-mate
Published
Paris St Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on one of her team-mates.Full Article
Published
Paris St Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on one of her team-mates.Full Article
Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a fellow teammate, the club said on..
Paris St-Germain has confirmed that women's star Aminata Diallo was arrested last Thursday after allegedly assaulting one of her..