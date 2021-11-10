The Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to her father knowing it "could be leaked", and asked whether she should call him "daddy", saying it "would pull at the heartstrings" if it did get out, according to her former head of communications.Full Article
Meghan's ex-aide claims she wrote letter realising her father might leak it
