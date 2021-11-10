Sir Richard Branson reveals paralysis fear after charity bike ride crash
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sir Richard Branson wounded in horror bike crash as photos show extent of injuries
The 71-year-old Virgin mogul was thrown from his bike after his brakes failed while on a charity bike ride.
Daily Record
Sir Richard Branson injured in charity bike crash
Billionaire tycoon Sir Richard Branson has been injured in a collision while taking part in a charity bike ride.
Belfast Telegraph