Patients ‘forced to wait hours in GP surgeries for ambulances’
Published
Patients are being forced to wait hours in GP surgeries for ambulances, putting healthcare staff under increasing pressure, GP leaders have said.Full Article
Published
Patients are being forced to wait hours in GP surgeries for ambulances, putting healthcare staff under increasing pressure, GP leaders have said.Full Article
The British Medical Association says it will “get worse rather than better”
The British Medical Association says it will “get worse rather than better”