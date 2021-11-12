The Met Office has warned of cold, wintry weather in the coming days as now maps show where snow could fall.Full Article
UK weather: Snow to fall 'for days' as deep freeze slams the UK
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Exact date snow will hit UK as '-11C deep freeze' predicted to last five days
The countdown is on for an Arctic blast with colder weather and snow, say weather forecasters
Tamworth Herald
Kent weather: Snow to fall 'for days' as deep freeze brings -11C blast to UK
Temperatures are set to plummet as we approach the winter months
Kent and Sussex Courier