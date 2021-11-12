Britney Spears conservatorship terminated after 13 years
Britney Spears has regained control of her life and career for the first time in 13 years after a judge in Los Angeles terminated her conservatorship.Full Article
Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for..
The singer's personal affairs and finances have been under the control of the conservatorship since it was put in place in 2008.