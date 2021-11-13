Dear Louanne: ‘My husband has an emotional connection with another woman – how do I react?’

I discovered that my husband wasn’t cheating on me but had been spending time with another woman. He says nothing sexual happened and I believe him, but he was having meals with this new friend and not telling me about it. It came out because another person had spotted the two of them together and mentioned it to me. I asked him and he said it was an emotional thing, he connected with her emotionally. I don’t know how to talk to him about it – but I want to ask what it could mean for our marriage.