Final HS2 protesters evicted at Buckinghamshire camp
Published
The final two protesters have been evicted from a camp set up by environmental activists opposed to HS2.Full Article
The last two protesters have been evicted from an underground camp of anti-HS2 campaigners in Buckinghamshire.
The eviction of the tunnels at the camp in Buckinghamshire is now over after five weeks.