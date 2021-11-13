Lotto results for Saturday, November 13: National Lottery winning numbers from latest draw
Published
How much is the Lotto tonight? Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the jackpot is £11m tonightFull Article
Published
How much is the Lotto tonight? Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the jackpot is £11m tonightFull Article
There is a £4.1m jackpot in the rollover draw and £500,000 in Thunderball
You could be seeing your life change forever in just a little while