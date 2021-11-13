What does the Glasgow Pact mean for climate action – and the public?
Published
The gavel has finally come down on the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow. Here are some of the key questions about the summit answered.Full Article
Published
The gavel has finally come down on the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow. Here are some of the key questions about the summit answered.Full Article
Summit meets goal of keeping 1.5C limit within reach, says Cop26 president
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Cheering and marching to the beat of drums, tens of thousands of climate activists paraded Saturday..