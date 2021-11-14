Latest updates: Herefordshire falls silent for Remembrance Sunday 2021

Herefordshire will host a number of parades today (Sunday, November 14) in remembrance of the nations lives lost at war. Remembrance Sunday is held on the second Sunday of November that commemorates British service members who have died in wars and other military conflicts since the onset of World War I. This follows on from Armistice Day which took place on Thursday (November 11). On this day a national two-minute silence takes place each year to mark the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”. Remembrance Sunday was disrupted last year and many remembered the nation’s war dead from their homes as they were encouraged to stay there to stop the spread of coronavirus. This year, with restrictions no longer in place, the nation will be able to observe the parades together as well as the two-minute silence at 11am. Church services and other ceremonial gatherings will also take place during the day. Lest we forget.