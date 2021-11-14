Queen has sprained back and will miss Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph
Published
The Queen has sprained her back and is not able to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.Full Article
Published
The Queen has sprained her back and is not able to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.Full Article
In a statement, the palace said it was with "great regret" that the 95-year-old would be unable to attend the service.
The Queen will be attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London, leading the nation in commemorating..