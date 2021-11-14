Three arrested under Terrorism Act after car blast at Liverpool Women's Hospital
Published
Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after one person killed in car explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.Full Article
Published
Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after one person killed in car explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.Full Article
Shocking footage shows the moment the taxi driver, named as David Perry, pulls up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday,..
Counter Terrorism Police North West said three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and..