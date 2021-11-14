Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after fatal blast at hospital
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a car explosion at a hospital killed one person and injured another.Full Article
UK Counter-terror police are investigating a Remembrance Day car explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital that killed one person and..
Counter Terrorism Police North West said three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city.