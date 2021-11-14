Wayne Pivac heaps praise on Louis Rees-Zammit after stunning try for Wales
Wales boss Wayne Pivac hailed Louis Rees-Zammit's "express pace" after he scored a stunning solo try that helped defeat Fiji 38-23 in Cardiff.
Wales wing Rees-Zammit showed incredible speed to win the race to his own kick ahead late on against Fiji