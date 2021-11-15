Steven Gerrard makes 'all in' vow at Aston Villa as Rangers echo reverberates round Ibrox

Steven Gerrard makes 'all in' vow at Aston Villa as Rangers echo reverberates round Ibrox

Daily Record

Published

The 41-year-old insists he is fully committed to life in the Midlands as 2024 Liverpool spectre remains on the horizon.

Full Article