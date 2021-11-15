BBC NI presenter Donna Traynor has announced that she is “leaving the job she loves” after 33 years with immediate effect.Full Article
BBC NI’s Donna Traynor quits broadcaster with immediate effect
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
‘Surprise and disappointment’ as BBC NI anchor Donna Traynor leaves ‘with immediate effect’ explaining she can’t say why over ‘legal proceedings’
She’s been one of the most familiar faces on our television screens for over 30 years – a reassuring, calm presence and voice..
Belfast Telegraph
Donna Traynor resigns from BBC Northern Ireland
The presenter says she is stepping down with immediate effect after almost 33 years.
BBC News