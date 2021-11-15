Scotland 2-0 Denmark: Goals from John Souttar and Che Adams secure semi-final seeding
Published
Scotland secure a home tie in the World Cup play-off semi-finals thanks to goals from John Souttar and Che Adams at Hampden Park.Full Article
Published
Scotland secure a home tie in the World Cup play-off semi-finals thanks to goals from John Souttar and Che Adams at Hampden Park.Full Article
Scotland secure a home tie in the World Cup play-off semi-finals thanks to goals from John Souttar and Che Adams against group..