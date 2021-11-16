Terror suspect killed in hospital taxi explosion named
Published
A suspected terrorist who blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital for women and babies has been named as Emad Al Swealmeen.Full Article
Published
A suspected terrorist who blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital for women and babies has been named as Emad Al Swealmeen.Full Article
The explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool has been declared a terrorist attack and the suspect killed in the blast..