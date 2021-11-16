Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire
The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.Full Article
The cricket club's former spinner will speak at a select committee hearing in Westminster today
Several Yorkshire cricketers have been taking legal advice anticipating that they could be accused of racist behaviour when former..