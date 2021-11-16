Couple who took in Liverpool terror suspect left in 'shock' as they claim they 'loved him'
Al Swealmeen has been named as the man who died when an explosive device went off in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's HospitalFull Article
Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott say they "have no idea" why the man they sheltered for eight months, Emad Al Swealmeen, seemingly..
Emad Al Swealmeen, alleged to have set off an explosive device outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, stayed with the couple for eight..