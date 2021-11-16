Tesco Christmas ad is most complained about of the year
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
A study found that Gen Z isn't fond of brussels sprouts — is that actually true?
In The Know Wibbitz
Gen Z doesn't like Brussels sprouts — at least according to a study in the U.K.Tesco, a convenience store chain, released its..
Tesco's Christmas advert receives 1,500 complaints after Santa seen with Covid vaccine passport
Exeter Express and Echo
Tesco releases new Christmas advert for 2021 showing nothing will stop the festivities this year
Bishops Stortford Observer