Solihull Moors v Wigan Athletic
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Tuesday's FA Cup game between Solihull Moors and Wigan Athletic.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Tuesday's FA Cup game between Solihull Moors and Wigan Athletic.Full Article
Wigan Athletic require extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round..
League One Wigan Athletic require extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of an FA Cup upset at Damson Park.