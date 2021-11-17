“Costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials have also risen substantially and are now at their highest rates for at least 10 years.”Full Article
Inflation rises steeply to 4.2% - highest rate in a decade
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Retail Sales Report Shows Billions In Extra Spending
Newsy
Watch VideoIt's not officially the holiday shopping season yet, but consumers are getting an early start.
"Not only..
Advertisement
More coverage
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas..
SeattlePI.com