Strictly's Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin 'hold hands' on It Takes Two sparking romance rumours
Published
Contestants Tilly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, and pro-dancer Nikita Kuzmin are partnered up on the 2021 series.Full Article
Published
Contestants Tilly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, and pro-dancer Nikita Kuzmin are partnered up on the 2021 series.Full Article
The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Tilly is partnered with Strictly pro Nikita
The daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, Tilly has been in the 2021 series partnered up with new Strictly pro Nikita.