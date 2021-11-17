Strictly's Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin 'hold hands' on It Takes Two sparking romance rumours

Strictly's Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin 'hold hands' on It Takes Two sparking romance rumours

The Cornishman

Published

Contestants Tilly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, and pro-dancer Nikita Kuzmin are partnered up on the 2021 series.

Full Article