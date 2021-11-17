Sophie Ellis-Bextor raises more than £800,000 with 24-hour ‘danceathon’
Published
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has raised £803,384 for BBC Children In Need with a 24-hour “danceathon”.Full Article
Published
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has raised £803,384 for BBC Children In Need with a 24-hour “danceathon”.Full Article
The star says sleepless nights with her children helped her prepare for the 24-hour charity challenge.
Children in Need is fast approaching for 2021, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is doing her bit to raise some money for good causes.