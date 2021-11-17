A British F35 jet from the UK's flagship aircraft carrier has crashed into the Mediterranean while flying and the pilot has ejected in the first such incident to impact HMS Queen Elizabeth.Full Article
Pilot ejects as British F35 jet crashes into the Mediterranean
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
British F-35 crashes in Mediterranean, pilot ejects
Jerusalem Post
The pilot ejected during a routine operation over international waters at around 1000 GMT. No other vessels or aircraft were..