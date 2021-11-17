PM finally admits Tory ex-minister at centre of sleaze row broke lobbying rules

Boris Johnson has finally admitted the Conservative ex-minister at the centre of Westminster's sleaze row broke lobbying rules - two weeks after the prime minister encouraged a bid to save Owen Paterson from a House of Commons suspension.Full Article
