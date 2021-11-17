Temperatures to plummet in Stoke-on-Trent as UK set for snow and 'Arctic blast'
Staffordshire Newsletter0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kent weather: Exact date snow and sub-zero Arctic blast will sweep across Britain
Sevenoaks Chronicle
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the South East as temperatures plunge across the UK
Advertisement
More coverage
Arctic blast to bring heavy snow 'for days' as temperatures plummet to -12C
Derby Telegraph
An Arctic blast is set to bring freezing temperatures and several days of snow from the start of next week.
Arctic blast: Met Office issues snow update for Hull this week
Hull Daily Mail