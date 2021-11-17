Stormont ministers approve use of mandatory Covid vaccine passports
Mandatory vaccine passports are set to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers voted by a majority to support the move.Full Article
Robin Swann will ask ministers to agree to his recommendation at an executive meeting on Wednesday.
Stormont’s Health Minister has called for the phased introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.